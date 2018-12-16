Senators' Max McCormick: Placed on waivers
The Senators waived McCormick on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
McCormick has just one goal in 14 games this year, and he's been a healthy scratch 13 times in the last 19 contests. If McCormick goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll shift to AHL Belleville.
