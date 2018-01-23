McCormick was recalled from AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

McCormick will travel to join the team for Tuesday's clash in St. Louis and will slot into the lineup if he arrives in time. If not, the Sens will suit up a seventh defenseman (Erik Burgdoerfer). A bevy of injuries has opened the door for McCormick to get another shot at earning a bigger role within the organization.

