Senators' Max McCormick: Recalled for injury relief
McCormick was recalled from AHL Bellevile on Tuesday.
Six Ottawa forwards are currently dealing with an injury, including two new ones in Nate Thompson (lower body) and Derrick Brassard (undisclosed). It only makes sense, therefore, that the team would have to use a recall just to get enough forwards in the lineup and McCormick is the lucky man this time around. The Wisconsin native hasn't been particularly effective in the three games he's played for the big club to this point in the season, so don't expect him to suddenly break out.
