Play

The Senators reassigned McCormick to AHL Belleville on Friday.

McCormick's demotion suggests Nate Thompson (lower body) will likely be ready to return Saturday against Toronto. The 25-year-old winger will continue to be one of the first players the Senators turn to when they're dealing with injuries up front, but he isn't a viable fantasy option at this stage in his career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories