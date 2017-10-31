Senators' Max McCormick: Sent back to minors
McCormick was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.
McCormick was able to crack the lineup for Monday's blowout loss to the Canadiens, but just to be an enforcer -- the Wisconsin native racked up 14 penalty minutes in just 1:04 of ice time but apparently failed to provide much of a morale boost. Between his constant transition between the major and minor league and his lack of scoring ability, McCormick is firmly off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...