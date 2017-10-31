McCormick was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

McCormick was able to crack the lineup for Monday's blowout loss to the Canadiens, but just to be an enforcer -- the Wisconsin native racked up 14 penalty minutes in just 1:04 of ice time but apparently failed to provide much of a morale boost. Between his constant transition between the major and minor league and his lack of scoring ability, McCormick is firmly off the fantasy radar.