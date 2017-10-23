Senators' Max McCormick: Summoned to NHL
McCormick was called up from AHL Belleville on Monday.
Even though McCormick has been able to produce in the minors notching 69 points in 129 games over the last two seasons, he's struggled to stick onto the NHL roster. The Wisconsin native will likely see some ice time with Ottawa having four starters injured at the moment, but it's uncertain how long he'll last when some of the forward corps start to return to the action.
