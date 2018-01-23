McCormick's call-up from AHL Belleville has been rescinded as the result of travel issues, and he'll no longer be on the active roster for Tuesday's road game against the Blues, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

According to this latest report, rookie Erik Burgdoerfer will play instead, but neither player warrants much attention in fantasy at this juncture.

