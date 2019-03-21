Veronneau scored his first NHL goal in a 7-4 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

The tally was the first of four in a row in the third period for the Senators, before the Canucks' Bo Horvat stopped the bleeding with a goal of his own. Veronneau has a goal and a helper in three games, as well as nine shots on goal. The Princeton product has slotted onto the Senators' first line and will likely remain there as he gets his first taste of hockey's highest level.