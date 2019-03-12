Senators' Max Veronneau: Secures entry-level deal
Veronneau agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Ottawa on Tuesday.
Veronneau joins his hometown team following a four-year collegiate career with Princeton, in which he tallied 52 goals and 92 helpers in 130 games. The winger will link up with Ottawa right away and could make his NHL debut as early as Thursday's clash with St. Louis.
