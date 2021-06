Guenette completed his season with Val-d'Or with seven points in 15 games in the QMJHL playoffs.

Guenette is now 20 and will be ineligible for juniors, so he's likely to join AHL Belleville in 2021-22, as he's on a three-year deal with the Senators. He'll have every chance to earn a spot given Ottawa's youth movement, but it's more likely he spends the season in the minors, making him a better fit in dynasty leagues.