Guenette was called up from AHL Belleville on Saturday.

The Senators have had some minor injuries on the blue line of late -- Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) and Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) -- and while they managed to play Friday versus Arizona, this could be for precautionary reasons. Should Chabot and Sanderson play, Guenette will be the seventh defenseman. Guenette has played one game in the NHL this season, but he failed to hit the scoresheet.