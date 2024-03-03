Guenette was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Saturday.
Guenette was forced into action Saturday versus the Flyers, playing 11:38 with Brady Tkachuk (upper body) unavailable. It's unclear if Guenette will get another game in the near future for the Senators.
