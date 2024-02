Guenette was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.

Guenette's demotion should be an indication that one or both of Jake Sanderson (lower body) and Artem Zub (lower body) are ready to play versus Chicago on Saturday. In his first NHL game of the season Thursday, the 22-year-old Guenette logged 11:53 of ice time against the Ducks in which he registered one shot and two hits. Guenette figures to spend the remainder of the campaign in the minors.