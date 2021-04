Guenette inked a three-year deal with Ottawa on Saturday.

Guenette was a seventh-round choice in 2019 but has steadily moved up the Senators' radar and blossomed into a legitimate NHL prospect. He notched 22 points in 36 games this year with Val-d'Or of the QMJHL, which was second-best among defensemen. With the youth movement fully underway in Ottawa, Guenette will likely get his chance sooner rather than later and could be a quality addition in dynasty leagues.