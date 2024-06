Guenette signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Ottawa on Tuesday.

Guenette produced seven goals and 34 points in 58 AHL regular-season contests with Belleville in 2023-24. He didn't earn a point in seven outings with Ottawa last campaign but provided six shots on goal, six blocked shots and six hits. The 23-year-old defender will probably spend most, if not all, of the 2024-25 season in the minors.