Amadio tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

After a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign, Amadio is heating up with seven points over his last six games. The 30-year-old forward has displayed his big-game potential throughout the regular season, as he's posted four multi-point performances en route to 13 total points over 21 appearances. He's also compiled 28 shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 28 hits to begin the season, and given his recent hot stretch offensively, he's a solid streaming option in category-based fantasy leagues.