Amadio tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Monday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Amadio intercepted an attempted clearance just a few feet away from Calgary's crease before burying the puck past Devin Cooley for Ottawa's first tally of the night. Overall, the 30-year-old Amadio has posted eight goals, 14 points, 35 shots on net, 31 hits and 13 blocked shots across 25 outings this season. The veteran winger's offensive numbers to begin the campaign have been a pleasant surprise, as he's recorded five goals and eight points over his last 10 games. Given that he's in a contract year, expect him to continue his all-around effort, which makes him a solid streaming option in deep category leagues moving forward.