Amadio scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Amadio is growing in confidence with four goals and three assists over eight outings in March. The 28-year-old has also earned extra ice time with that run -- his 18:37 in Saturday's contest was his fourth-highest total of the season. He's still officially on the third line, but the Senators appear to trust any of their top-nine forwards with large roles. Amadio has nine goals, 21 points, 66 shots on net, 82 hits and a plus-5 rating over 56 outings. This is his third straight year to finish above the 20-point mark.