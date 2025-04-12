Amadio notched two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Amadio has gone eight games without a goal but has three assists and a plus-6 rating in that span. The 28-year-old continues to play well in a third-line role for the Senators. He's up to 26 points -- one shy of his career high -- while adding 80 shots on net, 103 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 69 outings this season.