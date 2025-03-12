Amadio scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Amadio's shot along the ice from the right side late in the second period stood as the winner. He has five points, including three goals, and 11 shots in his last six games. That's solid production for a winger with just 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 54 games this season. Amadio continues to pace toward his fourth straight 10-plus goal season, but his overall fantasy value is low. He might be a short-term fill-in for a game or two right now while he's hot, but nothing more.