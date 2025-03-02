Amadio scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 victory over the Sharks.

It was an empty netter, but they all count the same. Amadio has four goals in his last eight games (12 shots), and six goals and nine assists in 49 games on the season. He is coming off back-to-back 27-point seasons in Vegas, but he'll be hard pressed to deliver to that level this time around the sun. Amadio has stepped up his hit game, though -- he has already established a new career high with 70 bruise bangs. His previous high was set in 2022-23 when he delivered 56 for the Golden Knights.