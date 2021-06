Amadio didn't score a goal in 2020-21, notching just three points in 25 games split between Los Angeles and Ottawa.

Amadio is an RFA, and the Senators didn't give up much to get him, so his future is unclear at this point. He mainly bounced between Los Angeles and the AHL before the trade, and that appears likely for next season based on what he's shown so far. He'll have opportunities with Ottawa, but not enough to be a reasonable fantasy option right now.