Amadio signed a three-year, $7.8 million contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Amadio accounted for 14 goals, 27 points and 117 shots on net across 73 regular-season contests with Vegas in 2023-24. The 28-year-old forward will likely serve as a bottom-six forward for the Senators.
