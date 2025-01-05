Amadio (concussion) skated Sunday and is making some progress toward a potential return to the lineup, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

It remains unclear when Amadio will return to game action. He is still on injured reserve and didn't participate in Sunday's practice. He has missed the last five contests. Amadio has two goals, 10 points, 39 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 35 hits across 33 appearances this season.