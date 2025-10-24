Senators' Michael Amadio: Nets first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amadio scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.
Amadio got on the scoresheet for the first time this season, scoring at 7:57 of the first period to answer Tyson Foerster's goal in the opening minute. The 29-year-old Amadio has remained in a middle-six role to begin the season, but he's not seeing power-play time. He's posted eight shots on net, 12 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through eight contests. He won't be an option for fantasy managers until he can show more consistency on offense.
