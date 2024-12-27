Amadio (upper body) will be unavailable for a while, head coach Travis Green told TSN 1200 Ottawa on Friday.
Amadio missed Sunday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton due to the injury. He has two goals and 10 points in 33 outings with Ottawa in 2024-25. Amadio typically serves in a middle-six capacity when healthy.
