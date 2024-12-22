Amadio notched an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Amadio has six helpers over 10 games in December, but his goal drought now stands at 18 contests. The 28-year-old is up to 10 points, 39 shots on net, 35 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 33 appearances. Without more of a scoring touch, Amadio has little to offer -- fantasy managers can typically find more reliable forward depth elsewhere.