Amadio scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
Amadio opened the scoring at 14:09 of the first period. This was his second goal over the last three games after he went 26 contests without scoring, adding just seven assists in that span. Amadio is up to four goals, 13 points, 51 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-2 rating over 44 appearances after earning his first power-play point of the campaign Tuesday.
