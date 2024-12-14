Amadio recorded two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Amadio had a hand in both of linemate Shane Pinto's goals in the contest. That duo, along with Nick Cousins, combined for six points in a game the Senators' third line controlled. Amadio has four helpers over six contests in December, an improvement on the eight-game slump he ended November with. Amadio is at eight points, 39 shots on net, 33 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 29 appearances this season.