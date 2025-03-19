Amadio scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Amadio has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He reached the 10-goal mark for the season Tuesday, but he's surged to get there with five tallies in nine contests in March. The 28-year-old forward is up to 22 points, 67 shots on net, 84 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 57 appearances. It's far from a lock, but Amadio could push to surpass the 27 points he logged in each of the previous two seasons with the Golden Knights, which represents his career high.