Amadio notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Amadio snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on a Nick Cousins' third-period tally. The 28-year-old Amadio opened the season in a slump of equal length, so he hasn't been the most reliable depth scorer in a bottom-six role. He's at two goals, three assists, 27 shots on net, 25 hits, 12 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances while averaging 14:00 of ice time.