Amadio has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oilers due to an apparent head injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Amadio appeared to suffer a head injury Saturday against Vancouver when he went hard into the boards, and he'll be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. Cole Reinhardt will take his place in the lineup, while Amadio will have nearly a week to recover before the Senators face Winnipeg on Saturday.