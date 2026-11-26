Amadio scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Florida.

Amadio has started to heat up in his contract year. The 30-year-old forward has a goal in back-to-back games and has recorded seven goals and 11 points across his last 15 games. Across his 26 appearances this season, he's compiled nine goals, which is already seven tallies away from matching his career high. Amadio should remain heavily involved in Ottawa's middle six for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign, making him a viable streaming option in deep fantasy leagues.