Amadio scored the Senators' only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

It's Amadio's third goal in his last four games. It's a real outburst for the winger, who has just five goals and 14 points in 45 games this season. And his secondary stats (56 hits and 27 blocks) are unspectacular. Amadio is a journeyman who has played for five NHL teams over the last eight seasons. His value is on the ice, not in the fantasy arena.