Senators' Michael Blunden: Returns to Senators
Blunden was recalled to Ottawa on Thursday.
This is strictly a depth move for the Senators, as Mark Stone (knee), Derick Brassard (undisclosed) and Nate Thompson (lower body) will not play against Nashville. Blunden hasn't produced anything in two appearances this year for Ottawa, making him all but irrelevant in terms of fantasy, unless you really need to gamble with a cheap option in a daily situation.
