Senators' Michael Blunden: Sent back to minors
Blunden was reassigned to AHL Belleville on Friday.
Blunden drew into one game for the Senators in his time with the team this season, but failed to make an impact on the box score. He doesn't have a lengthy record of service time at the top level and it's fairly safe to say he's unlikely to enter the fantasy conversation, given his current career path.
