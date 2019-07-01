Senators' Michael Carcone: Included in trade package
Carcone was swapped to Ottawa from Toronto, along with Nikita Zaitsev and Connor Brown, in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.
Carcone recorded 14 goals, 13 assists and 39 PIM in 42 regular-season contests for AHL Toronto this season, before adding another 10 points in 13 playoff games. The 23-year-old winger has yet to earn a call-up to the NHL, but could find himself atop the Senators' shortlist this season.
