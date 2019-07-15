Senators' Michael Carcone: Inks two-year deal
Carcone penned a two-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.
Carcone racked up 14 goals and 13 assists in 42 regular-season contests for AHL Toronto last season, adding another 10 points in 13 playoff games. Included in the Nikita Zaitsev trade, the 22-year-old Carcone could break into the 23-man roster for Opening Night versus the Maple Leafs on Oct. 2 with a strong showing at training camp.
