Haley (upper body) inked a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Friday.

Haley saw action in 22 games for the Rangers last season in which he garnered one goal, 50 PIM and a minus-7 rating. The 33-year-old winger hasn't been a full-time NHL player since 2017-18 when he played 75 contests for the Panthers. Given the lack of depth for the Senators, Haley could be in the mix for regular minutes with Ottawa, though he figures to still spend some time in the minors.