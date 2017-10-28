Senators' Mike Condon: Beaten four times in defeat
Condon stopped 21 of 25 shots and lost the shootout in a 5-4 setback to New Jersey on Friday.
Condon's night has usually been a lot of work and few shots beating him, but he looked less-than-stellar against a Devils attack despite only facing 25 shots. He'll have to be better when he's called upon to stand in for Craig Anderson.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: In goal Friday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Makes 41 saves in shootout loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Shuts down Oilers with 35-save performance•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Starting against Oilers•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Gets Tuesday's starting nod•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...