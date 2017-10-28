Condon stopped 21 of 25 shots and lost the shootout in a 5-4 setback to New Jersey on Friday.

Condon's night has usually been a lot of work and few shots beating him, but he looked less-than-stellar against a Devils attack despite only facing 25 shots. He'll have to be better when he's called upon to stand in for Craig Anderson.

