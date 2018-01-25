Condon will tend the twine versus Boston on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Condon has been subpar at best in his most recent performances, as he posted a 0-2-0 record in a trio of appearances, along with a 4.87 GAA. With Craig Anderson struggling -- he's registered three straight losses -- coach Guy Boucher will give the backup a shot. The Bruins potent offense (3.26 goals per game) will look to challenge the 27-year-old Condon early and often.