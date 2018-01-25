Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes against Bruins
Condon will tend the twine versus Boston on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Condon has been subpar at best in his most recent performances, as he posted a 0-2-0 record in a trio of appearances, along with a 4.87 GAA. With Craig Anderson struggling -- he's registered three straight losses -- coach Guy Boucher will give the backup a shot. The Bruins potent offense (3.26 goals per game) will look to challenge the 27-year-old Condon early and often.
More News
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Concedes three times in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Defending cage against Wild•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Struggles in relief•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Alone on island in loss•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Sens hoping he can solve Bruins•
-
Senators' Mike Condon: Ekes out win over Jackets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...