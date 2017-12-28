Senators' Mike Condon: Between pipes versus Columbus
Condon will defend the cage against the Blue Jackets on Friday.
Condon has recorded a mere two wins in his 12 appearances this season -- a far cry from the 19 win campaign he posted in 2016-17 that included five shutouts. The netminder's GAA (3.05) is currently the worst of his NHL career, which doesn't bode well for his matchup with Columbus which is firing 34.2 shots per game -- sixth highest in the league.
