Senators' Mike Condon: Bumpy ride in relief
Condon, who was working in relief, set aside 12 of 14 shots in Monday's 8-3 home loss to the visiting Canadiens.
Starting netminder Craig Anderson was pulled from the game upon yielding six goals on 15 shots. As for Condon, he remains little more than a handcuff option to Anderson with a 1-0-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .924 save percentage.
