Condon was pulled from the net after allowing three goals on 10 shots during Saturday's 4-3 triumph over the Avalanche.

This marks the third consecutive shaky outing for the 27-year-old netminder who has just one win in four starts this season. He's clearly the understudy behind the ageless wonder Craig Anderson for the time being which caps his fantasy upside in standard formats.

