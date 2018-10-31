Senators' Mike Condon: Chased in first period
Condon made eight saves on 11 shots Tuesday, exiting after just 15:30 in a 5-1 loss to Arizona.
This isn't the way to gain trust from your coach or from fantasy owners, as Condon got a quick hook after a .727 save percentage in the contest. Condon has not played well in 2018, giving up eight goals in just under 80 minutes of work.
