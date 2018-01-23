Senators' Mike Condon: Concedes three times in loss
Condon saved 33 of Minnesota's 36 shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to the Wild.
This was better than Condon has been this season, but it was a merely serviceable performance rather than a great outing. His collapse in production has mirrored his team's, as neither he nor the Senators have looked anything like what they were last season. With Ottawa soon to be playing out the string, Condon isn't likely to have great value for the rest of this season.
