Condon will patrol the crease Tuesday, fielding shots from the visiting Islanders, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Condon has two wins in 15 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2018. He's been a bit unlucky having maintained a save percentage north of .900 over the cold streak -- it's a .905 rate, to be exact -- but we still recommend seeking for alternatives as he's about to face an Islanders team that ranks ninth in the league for road scoring at 2.92 goals per game.