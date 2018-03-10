Condon allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Flames on Friday.

The 27-year-old played well Friday, but he has now lost seven straight decisions and 10 of his last 11. Dating back to Dec. 3, he is 2-12-2 with a .898 save percentage in his last 17 appearances, leaving Condon non-usable in most leagues. While he does own a .927 save percentage in the last four games, it's still a small sample size, and he didn't win any of those games.