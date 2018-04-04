Senators' Mike Condon: Dealing with concussion
Condon was diagnosed with a concussion, effectively ending his 2017-18 campaign, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Coach Guy Boucher told reporters he plans to split the final two games between Craig Anderson and Daniel Taylor, which rules Condon out from returning this year. The 27-year-old is unlikely to look back on this season positively, as he went 5-17-5 with a .902 save percentage. If he is going to take over from Craig Anderson at some point, Condon will need to significantly improve his performance. As it stands, he figures to remain in the backup role for 2018-19 -- severely limiting his fantasy value.
