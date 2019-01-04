Senators' Mike Condon: Dealing with hip issue
Condon will be sidelined until early February due to a hip injury.
Condon -- who is in the minors playing for AHL Belleville -- had a rough start to the 2018-19 campaign (a 6.40 GAA in two games), which led to him being sent down in the first place. With Craig Anderson (concussion) out of action, the Sens opted to bring in Anders Nilsson via trade from Vancouver in order to bolster their goalie ranks.
